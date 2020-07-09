San Francisco: Google has accidentally revealed that it is preparing to release Android 11 to the public on September 8. Also Read - Facebook, Google, Twitter Halt Hong Kong's Requests For User Data in Protest Against Security Law

The date was shown in a slide during a video for the company’s “Hey Google” Smart Home Summit, reports Android Police. Also Read - Google Discontinues Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL to Make Way For Pixel 4a Release

On the slideshow, titled “checklist for September 8 Android 11 launch,” the date was mentioned right at the top of the slide.

Google’s Michele Turner said that “We are launching everywhere on September 8” while talking about the new Android 11 power menu. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Googled His Own Name Before Committing Suicide: Reports

However, the video remained live for some time before being set to “private” on YouTube.

Google launched Android 10 on September 3 last year.

Android 11 was first announced earlier in the year when the developer version became available. Following this, Google released a beta version which offered access to members of the public with compatible phones.

It comes with it a host of new features, including redesigned and reorganised notifications.

There are also a number of accessibility, smart home, and general improvements included with Android 11 as well.