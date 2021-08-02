OnePlus Nord 2 Battery Explodes: OnePlus launched its new handset OnePlus Nord 2 in India last month. The new OnePlus Nord 2 has features like MediaTek Helio 1200 processor and a 4500mAh battery. Recently the sale of the phone has started but in the first week of the sale, there is bad news about the device. According to a report, the OnePlus Nord 2 phone has exploded. This incident is from Bangalore. Ankur Sharma of Bangalore said in a tweet that his wife’s day-old OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone exploded, and smoke started coming from it. However, after some time he deleted this tweet. This is the first incident of fire in the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone. OnePlus, while replying to Ankur Sharma’s Tweet, assured that they will investigate why this has happened. Ankur Sharma has also shared pictures of the damaged OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone after the blast.Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 5G Launched in India: Know Price, Specification, Open Sale Date, Other Details Here

It is being said in the report that the woman bought OnePlus Nord 2 5G five days ago. On Sunday, she was going to the market on a bike with the phone in her sling bag, during which the accident happened. The phone suddenly caught fire and smoke started coming out. Ankur Sharma deleted the tweet, but LetsGoDigital managed to save the picture. According to the tweet, his wife suffered an accident due to this incident, due to which she is in shock. In the morning, his wife went cycling with a five-day old OnePlus Nord 2 and the mobile exploded. This is the first incident related to the blast in OnePlus Nord 2 since its launch. Even before this, reports of blasts in many other devices have come to the fore. Earlier, there was news of a blast in Oppo A53 recently. There has also been an incident of fire in the Redmi Note 9 series phones.

After the blast, the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone has suffered a lot. The rear panel, frame, and display of the phone have been burnt. Lithium-ion protective bags have also started appearing on the phone. LetsgoDigital's report claims that it seems that there has been an explosion inside the phone. As this is the first incident at the moment, it does not mean that the company's other OnePlus Nord 2 is also in danger of blasting. OnePlus has not yet commented on the incident, and it seems that the matter is still under investigation.

However, replying to Ankur Sharma’s tweet, OnePlus tweeted, “Hi Ankur. We are gutted to hear about your experience. We are deeply concerned and want to make it up to you. We request you to connect to us over a direct message so that we can make amends and turn this around for you.”