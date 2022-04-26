New Delhi: ShareChat-owned short video platform Moj on Tuesday announced that it plans to facilitate creator earnings worth Rs 3,500 crore (over $450 million) through the ‘Moj For Creators’ programme. The company said that this programme is Moj’s flagship creator initiative that builds a path for accelerated growth for Moj creators at different stages in their journey.Also Read - Moj Launches World’s First Short Music Album With Internet Music Sensation Ritviz

"Our creators are the heart and soul of Moj, and it has been our constant endeavor to encourage them and celebrate their talent. We acknowledge the value and potential of Indian creators, and 'Moj For Creators' represents our commitment to their success," Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and Cofounder, ShareChat and Moj.

"Our investment will provide equal opportunity to every creator and help to not only fully discover their talent but also help them monetise it. By 2025, we envision having over one million superstar creators on Moj through this programme and, at the same time, create India's widest range of most engaging multi-lingual short video content," Sachdeva added.

The programme includes grooming through preliminary and advanced genre-based training courses, mentorship, spotlight programme, boot camps, influencer townhalls, one-on-one coaching, and in-depth workshops on industry trends.

These initiatives will enable Moj creators to emerge as strong influencers across different genres and languages. Furthermore, as the creator community expands, Moj For Creators will assist creators in bolstering their reach through unique community activations.