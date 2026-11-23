‘Should not be okay with handover of society to AI’: Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang warns superintelligence approaching faster than expected

Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang warns that artificial superintelligence is approaching faster than expected and urges the tech industry to protect human agency.

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Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang on AI

New Delhi: Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang on Monday warned that artificial superintelligence (ASI) is approaching faster than many expected and urged the technology industry to prioritise preserving human agency as AI systems grow increasingly capable. In a post on social media platform X, Wang stated that he found it hard to imagine a world where humanity maintains control over superintelligence that is 1,000-fold smarter and more capable than humans in every field, cautioning against a societal “handover” to AI.

What Meta Chief AI Officer said on lazy thinking within the AI industry?

Criticising prevailing attitudes within the sector, Wang said in his post on X, “I notice a particular form of lazy thinking within the AI industry, which is that ASI is inevitable and the only problem to solve is how to do it safely, but there is much more at stake. We should not be okay with a ‘handover’ of society to AI.”

Wang stressed that industry should work to build a technology which delivers a positive future for humanity, where all humans have greater agency and empowerment, but it requires the whole industry taking “meaningfully different actions” from the current “default path”.

Wang said “superintelligence is arriving” and argued that humanity’s actions over the next year could have major consequences for the future world. He pointed to a reported AI-assisted proof of the Riemann Hypothesis, one of mathematics’ most famous unsolved problems, as the “beginning of a significant change”.

Wang argued that the Riemann Hypothesis may be the most intellectually demanding problem humanity has ever devised, with some of the most brilliant humans over the past 150 years dedicating their lives to solve it.

The AI officer said his professors at MIT said the hardest intellectual problems in nearly every major field of human study are “easier” than the Riemann Hypothesis, “albeit with other challenges such as experimentation, data, and feedback loops.” He argued that AI’s performance on American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME) problems in December 2024 had already signalled that raw intelligence was no longer the bottleneck on advanced models.

The hardest AIME problems are much harder in terms of sheer intellectual difficulty than the problems that even the most advanced engineers and business people need to solve on a day-to-day basis, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)