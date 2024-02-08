By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Skills For Jobs: Microsoft To Train 2 Million Indians With AI Skills By 2025; Deets Here
American tech giant Microsoft is set to upskill Indians on AI-based technology by 2025. Here are the details.
New Delhi: Good news has come for the Indian youths, as Microsoft is mulling to equip as many as 2 million youngsters with AI skills by 2025. As part of the company’s ‘Skills for Jobs’ programme, the initiative ‘ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA’ is designed to empower the country’s workforce with future-ready skills. The initiative is part of Microsoft’s broader commitment to accelerate India’s AI transformation. The skilling initiative is aligned with the company’s responsible AI principles, and training will be delivered in partnership with governments, nonprofit and corporate organizations, and communities.
