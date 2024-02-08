Home

Skills For Jobs: Microsoft To Train 2 Million Indians With AI Skills By 2025; Deets Here

American tech giant Microsoft is set to upskill Indians on AI-based technology by 2025. Here are the details.

Microsoft to empower upto 2 million Indians with AI based skills by the year 2025.

New Delhi: Good news has come for the Indian youths, as Microsoft is mulling to equip as many as 2 million youngsters with AI skills by 2025. As part of the company’s ‘Skills for Jobs’ programme, the initiative ‘ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA’ is designed to empower the country’s workforce with future-ready skills. The initiative is part of Microsoft’s broader commitment to accelerate India’s AI transformation. The skilling initiative is aligned with the company’s responsible AI principles, and training will be delivered in partnership with governments, nonprofit and corporate organizations, and communities.

