New Delhi: Pekka Lundmark, the Nokia CEO has predicted that smartphones "may not stay relevant in the next 10 years". 2030. The reason according to Pekka Lundmark is the advent of newer technology. In fact, the Nokia CEO says that the new technology will "make smartphones extinct by 2030".

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark was speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) where he said that 6G would arrive by the end of 2030, but it could make smartphones outdated.

"By then, the smartphone as we know it today will not be the most common interface. Many of these things will be built directly into our bodies," opined Pekka Lundmark. The Nokia CEO added that people would prefer devices such as smart glasses and those worn on the face to smartphones.

So, what according to him will replace smartphones?

Lundmark believes that Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)-based glasses will become a more commonly used interface in 2030.

Elon Musk’s company Neuralink Corporation, a neurotechnology company that develops implantable brain–machine interfaces (BMIs), is already working on creating brain-computer interfaces. Last year, Musk had shared a video of Pager, a macaque playing “Mind Pong” using chips embedded on either side of its brain. Nine-year-old Pager was trained to move a joystick but it was controlling the paddle simply by thinking about moving its hands.

Commenting on Neuralink, Musk had said in April 2021, “First Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs. Later versions will be able to shunt signals from Neuralinks in brain to Neuralinks in body motor/sensory neuron clusters, thus enabling, for example, paraplegics to walk again.”

But, how does one look with a chip implanted in the head?

“The device is implanted flush with skull and charges wirelessly, so you look & feel totally normal,” Musk had clarified.

About a week back, Pekka Lundmark had claimed that 6G mobile networks will be commercially available by 2030 while speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. He said that he does not believe that smartphones will be the most “common interface”.

Telecom operators across the world are building up steam in the 5G arena but they are also focused on bringing 6G mobile networks to the market before 2030.