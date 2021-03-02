Smartphones Under Rs 15000 in 2021 – Top 10 List with Price in India

With the start of 2021, smartphone manufacturers launched various budget segment mobile phones under Rs 15000 in India. Companies like Samsung, Nokia, Xiaomi, and many others launched their smartphones under this segment with powerful features and specifications. Here’s the list of best smartphones under Rs 15000 Price in India. Also Read - Lockdown Declined 2020 Smartphone Sales Nearly 2% - IDC Report

Nokia 5.4 Price in India

Nokia 5.4 is the latest addition in the Nokia family and one of the best phones to be considered under Rs 15000 in India. The smartphone is equipped with 6.39-inch HD+ punch hole display with a resolution of 720×1560 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone is launched in two variants including 4GB+64GB which is priced at Rs 13,999 and 6GB+64GB which is priced at Rs 15,499. For power backup, the company has given 4,000mAh battery which supports 10W fast charging. Nokia 5.4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and runs on Android 10 which is upgradeable to Android 11. Talking about the camera, the smartphone features quad rear cameras with 48-megapixels sensor, a 2-megapixel depth camera, 5-megapixels ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For clicking beautiful selfies and video calling, it has 16-megapixels front camera. The mobile phone measures 160.97×75.99×8.7mm and weighs 181 grams. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS, and GLONASS, BDS, and Galileo. There are various sensors available in Nokia 5.4 including an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, biometric face unlocks, and rear fingerprint sensor. Also Read - Best Phones Under 10000 in India in 2021 - Check Latest Top 10 Smartphones

Oppo A15s Price in India

Oppo launched its Oppo A15s in budget segment of Rs 15000 in India. This smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor and runs on Android-based ColorOS 7.2. Oppo A15s features a 6.52-inch HD Plus Waterdrop Notch display along with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage. The quality of the display is not AMOLED in Oppo A15s but the colors and viewing angle are good. The display has a refresh rate of 60Hz. For graphics, you get the GE8320 GPU in this phone. This phone comes in the same variant 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage which is priced at Rs 11,490. You can increase the storage up to 256 GB with the help of a memory card. There are various features available in the smartphone such as night mode, time lapse, and slow motion. In terms of camera features, the company has given AI triple rear camera setup in which the main lens is 13 megapixels, the second lens is 2 megapixels and the third lens is 2 megapixels depth sensor. In front camera, the phone has 8 megapixels. Apart from this, support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, headphone jack and dual SIM will be available for connectivity. OPPO A15s is available in Dynamic Black, Fancy White and Rambo Silver color variants. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N10 5G Price and Specifications Leak - Check Details

Realme Narzo 30A Price in India

Realme recently launched Realme Narzo 30A in India under Rs 15000 segment with powerful features and specifications. The phone comes with 6.5-inch mini drop full screen display along with resolution of 720×1,600 pixels. Talking about the camera features, the company has given a dual camera setup for photography in Realme Narzo 30A. Its primary camera is 13MP with aperture f / 2.2. While the secondary lens has the support of the monochrome sensor, which will come with f / 2.4 aperture. For video calling and clicking selfie, it has 8megapixels of Front camera. The box of the phone has a tag of Made India. With the clone phone feature in the Narzo 30A, it is easy to import data from old phones. The phone has Android 10 based Realme UI. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85, which is a gaming processor. For power backup, Realme Narzo 30A has been introduced with a large 6000mAh battery, which can be charged with the help of 18W fast charger and supports reverse charging. The phone has been given Super Night Mode, Chrome Boost, Portrait Mode. The phone has an 8MP camera for selfie and video calling. The phone’s space can be increased to 256GB with the help of a memory card. It will come with fingerprint detection and three card slots.

Nokia 3.4 Price in India

Nokia 3.4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. It comes with a 6.39-inch HD+ punch hole display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Talking about camera features, the Nokia 3.4 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup including 13-megapixels camera, 2-megapixels depth sensor, and a 5-megapixels ultra-wide camera with LED flash. The smartphone features an 8-megapixels front camera for clicking beautiful selfies and video calling. Nokia 3.4 measures 160.97 x 75.99 x 8.7 mm and it weighs 180 grams. The company has given a 4,000mAh battery to this smartphone. Nokia 3.4 has other features such as rear fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer (G-sensor), gyroscope, biometric face unlocks, and an ambient light sensor. The price of this smartphone is Rs 11,999 for 4GB+64GB

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power Price in India

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is equipped with MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Apart from this, the phone has a 6.53 inch Full HD Plus display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The maximum brightness of the display is 400 nits and for protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 is given by the company. Redmi 9 Power is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor, Adreno 610 GPU, 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. This phone has four rear cameras in which the main lens is 48 megapixels, the second lens is 8 megapixels ultra wide angle, the third lens is 2 megapixel macro and the fourth lens is 2 megapixel depth sensor. This phone has an 8 megapixel lens for selfie. This phone has 4G VoLTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, IR blaster, Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has high-res audio with stereo speakers. Apart from this, it has got certification of Widevine L1. In such a situation, you will be able to watch Amazon Prime Video and Netflix HD Video. Fingerprint sensor has been given in the phone’s power button. It has a 6000mAh battery which supports 18 Watt fast charging. The 64 GB storage variant with 4 GB RAM of Redmi 9 Power is priced at Rs 10,999, while the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant has been launched with Rs 11,999. Redmi 9 Power can be purchased in Namely Blazing Blue, Electric Green, Fiery Red and Mighty Black color variants.

Motorola Moto G9 Power Price in India

Moto G9 Power works on Android 10 OS and has a 6.8-inch HD + IPS display along with screen resolution of 720×1,640 pixels and 20.5: 9 aspect ratios. This smartphone works on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. You can expand the storage given in the phone up to 512GB using a microSD card. Moto G9 Power smartphone costs Rs 11,999 for 4GB+64GB storage option.

Talking about camera features of Moto G9 Power, this smartphone has a triple rear camera setup for photography. The primary sensor of the phone is 64MP. While it has a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the same time, the selfie enthusiasts will get a 16MP front camera in this budget range smartphone. This smartphone comes with 5G support and has a 6,000mAh battery for power backup which comes with 20W fast charging support. Connectivity features like this smartphone Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, NFC, USB Type C and 3.5mm headphone jack have been given.

Vivo Y20A Price in India

Talking about the specification, the Vivo Y20A has a has dual SIM support and works on FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. Vivo has given triple rear camera setup in the phone for photography, in which the first is 13MP primary sensor, second is 2MP lens and third is 2MP macro lens. Also, an 8MP selfie camera has been given at the front of the phone. Apart from this, users will get 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with Snapdragon 439 in this device. Its internal storage can also be increased with the help of microSD card. The Vivo Y20A smartphone will get a 5,000mAh jumbo battery, which is equipped with 10W fast charging. Along with this, features like Bluetooth 4.2, Micro-USB port and GPS have been provided for connectivity in the handset. This smartphone has a 6.51-inch HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Price & Specs in India

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 6.5-inch display and works on the MediaTek Helio G95 processor. It has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W Super Dart fast charging technology. This smartphone has a quad rear camera setup. The phone has a 48MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP monochrome lens, and a 2MP macro lens. It has a 16MP selfie camera.

Poco M2 Price & Specs in India

The POCO M2 smartphone has a 6.53-inch Full HD Plus display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor and ARM Mali-G52 GPU, which is considered much better in terms of gaming. The phone has a 5000mAh battery for power backup and has 18W fast charging support. Talking about the camera features, its primary camera is 13MP, while the other camera is 8MP wide angle camera, 2MP depth sensor. 8MP AI selfie camera has been given in the front. The Poco M2 price in India is Rs 9,999 for 6GB+64GB storage option. Talking about connectivity, POCO M2 comes with Bluetooth 5.0, dual microphone, 3.5mm headphone jack, ultra-liner speaker.

Realme 7 Price & Specs in India

Realme 7 5G smartphone works on Android 10 based Realme UI. The phone has a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus display along with resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. The phone’s display comes with 90.5 percent screen to body ratio and aspect ratio 20: 9. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC and 6GB of RAM support. The price in India of Realme 7 is Rs 14,999 for 6GB+64GB.

Realme 7 5G has quad rear camera setup where primary sensor is 48MP, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a monochrome sensor. For clicking beautiful selfies, there’s a 16MP front camera. The Realme 7 5G smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery, which has the support of 30W Dart Charge Fast Charging Technology. It can be charged up to 100 percent from zero in 65 minutes.