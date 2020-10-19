The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor is designed for superior gaming performance on premium mid-range smartphones. This chipset has some Snapdragon elite gaming features and offers up to 15 percent fast graphics rendering, Adreno 618 GPU, HDR gaming for the first time, 35 percent CPU performance jump and 25 percent fast graphic rendering. Also Read - Best Mobile Processors of 2020

Motorola One Fusion Plus (15,999)

The company has given a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus display in the Motorola One Fusion Plus smartphone, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. This newly launched smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 730G processor. Apart from this, the internal storage of this smartphone can be increased to one TB with the help of SD card. This smartphone works on the stock Android 10 operating system. Talking about the camera, Motorola One Fusion has 64-megapixel primary with aperture f / 1.8, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle with aperture f / 2.2, 5-megapixel macro with aperture f / 2.4- and 2-megapixel cameras with aperture f / 2.4. A 16-megapixel pop-up camera module with aperture F / 2.2 for selfie has been given. Motorola has provided features like Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth version 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB port Type-C in terms of connectivity in this smartphone. Apart from this, users have got a 5,000 mAh battery with 15-watt fast charging in this smartphone. At the same time, this smartphone weighs 210 grams. This phone is pried at Rs 15,999 in India.

Poco X2 (16,499)

Poco X2 has a 6.67-inch full HD + display, its screen resolution is 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and it has a RealityFlow 120Hz display. This smartphone works on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and the storage given in it can be expanded with the help of microSD card. This phone is equipped with Android based MIUI 11. The quad rear camera setup has been given in Poco X2 for photography. It has 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide sensor, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. Dual selfie camera has been provided in the phone for video calling and selfie. It includes a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary. For power backup, the phone has a battery of 4,500mAh which comes with 27W fast charging support.Poco X2 is priced at Rs 17,499 for 6GB +64GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy M51 (22,499)

Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 6.7-inch Super Amoled Plus Infinity O display. Apart from this, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor has been given in this phone with which Adreno 618 GPU will be available for graphics. The phone will get 128 GB of storage with 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM, which can be increased to 512 GB with the help of memory card. Talking about the camera, the quad rear camera setup has been given in the Galaxy M51. The main lens is 64 megapixels, which has an aperture f / 1.8. The second lens is a 12 megapixel ultra wide angle, the third lens is a 5 megapixel macro and the fourth lens is a 5 megapixel depth sensor. This phone has a 32 megapixel front camera for selfie.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 7000mAh battery with 25 Watt fast charging support, and the 25 W charger is available in the phone box itself. Power sharing is also supported with the battery. For connectivity, it will get 4G, Bluetooth, GPS and type-C charging port. As far as the price is concerned, the initial price of this Samsung phone is Rs 22,999 for 128 GB storage with 6 GB RAM, while the 128 GB storage variant with 8 GB RAM is priced at Rs 24,999. This phone comes in electric blue, slastic black color variant.

Google Pixel 4A (29,999)

Google Pixel 4a runs on Android 10, which can be upgraded to Android 11. The phone has a 5.81 inch Full HD + OLED display. It has 6 GB RAM with Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. Talking about the camera, this Google smartphone has a 12.2 megapixel rear camera. There is an 8 megapixel camera on the front of the phone for selfie and video calling.

Pixel 4A has 128 GB internal storage. However, there is no facility to extend the storage with a micro-SD card. The phone has a 3,140mAh battery, which supports 18 Watt fast charging. The fingerprint sensor is given on the back side of the phone. Google Pixel 4a has been introduced with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Its price is 31,999 rupees. However, under the launch offer, for some time the company will sell it at a special price of Rs 29,999.

Vivo X50 (34,990)

Vivo X50 has a 6.56-inch Full HD Plus Super AMOLED display. The display is supported by HDR10 and has a refresh rate of 90 GHz. Apart from this, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor has been given on the phone, which is an octa-core processor. The phone has a 4200mAh battery that supports fast charging. Vivo X50 comes in variants including 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. There is no support of 5G in it. The Vivo X50’s 128 GB storage variant with 8 GB RAM costs Rs 34,990 and the 256 GB storage variant with 8 GB RAM costs Rs 37,990.