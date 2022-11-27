Snapchat Arrives on Microsoft Store. All You Need to Know

Progressive Web Application (PWA) is a type of web app that can operate both as a web page and mobile app on any device.

San Francisco: Snapchat, which avoided the Windows platform with no official apps or support, has finally arrived on the Microsoft Store as a Progressive Web App. According to Windows Central, Snapchat’s Progressive Web App (PWA) will run through Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 and 11 PCs.

The app is based on Snapchat's web version, which was released just a few months ago, and is powered by Microsoft's Chromium-based Microsoft Edge, according to the report.

The app has a tiny 1.4 MB install size, and it ensures that Snapchat is always up to date and has the same features as the web version. As the app works through Microsoft Edge, Windows will still treat it like a native app, including an app icon in the Start Menu, notification support, and more, said the report.

Users can download the Snapchat PWA from the Microsoft Store for free. In October, the social media platform rolled out several new features, including “Custom Story Expiration”, which allows premium subscribers to control when their stories expire. Moreover, with the new feature, Snapchat+ (Snapchat Plus) users can set Snaps on their story to expire after one hour or up to one week.