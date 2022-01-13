Snapchat new features update: Snapchat has added a bunch of new cool features that will allow users to reply to individual messages in chats. The popular social media app has added some new features along with bitmoji reactions to facilitate fun interaction.Also Read - Swiss Army Bans Use of WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram Over Security Concerns. Details Here

According to Engadget, there are seven options to choose from, including thumbs up, thumbs down, a heart, a flame and tears of joy. Also Read - Snapchat Suffers Outage Across Globe; Users Unable to Post or Send Messages

Snapchat emoji poll: Snapchat users can also poll friends in snaps and stories. They can respond to your question with an emoji, and you’ll be able to see how everyone voted. You will find the option in the sticker folder. Also Read - TikTok Likely to Return to India as TickTock, Trademark Application By ByteDance Drops Big Hint

The report mentioned that Snapchat is ringing in the new year with a bunch of other new features.

In the coming days, Android and iOS users will be able to reply to individual messages in chats.

So, if a group chat is getting a little out of hand, but you want to keep one aspect of the conversation going, Chat Replies will allow you to start a thread by holding your finger on a message and selecting the Reply option.

(With inputs from IANS)