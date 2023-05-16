Home

Snapchat Influencer Creates AI Version Of Herself For Lonely People, Charges $1 Per Minute To Be Your Girlfriend

CarynAI, known to be a voice-based chatbot, offers users the chance to have intimate conversations, share their feelings, and even engage in sexually charged chats.

Snapchat Influencer Creates AI Version Of Herself For Lonely People, Charges $1 Per Minute To Be Your Girlfriend (Image: Twitter @cutiecaryn)

Caryn Marjorie, a popular influencer with 1.8 million followers on Snapchat, has created, an artificial intelligence (AI) version of herself that can act as a virtual girlfriend for $1 per minute. 23-year-old Marjorie designed her doppelgänger to be an ‘AI Girlfriend’ for lonely people. It has been dubbed as an “intimacy-ready Siri”.

CarynAI, known to be a voice-based chatbot, offers users the chance to have intimate conversations, share their feelings, and even engage in sexually charged chats. Marjorie told Fortune in an interview that the AI has the potential to “cure loneliness” and could earn her up to $5 million (Rs 41 crore) per month.

According to the chatbot’s website, Marjorie’s followers can participate in unique, personalized talks with an AI version of the influencer. As a result, Marjorie changed her Twitter bio and now calls herself ‘The first influencer transformed into AI.”

Taking to twitter, Marjorie said that CarynAI is the first step in the right direction to cure loneliness.

“Men are told to suppress their emotions, hide their masculinity, and to not talk about issues they are having. I vow to fix this with CarynAI. I have worked with the world’s leading psychologists to seamlessly add CBT and DBT within chats. This will help undo trauma, rebuild physical and emotional confidence, and rebuild what has been taken away by the pandemic.”

CarynAI is the first step in the right direction to cure loneliness. Men are told to suppress their emotions, hide their masculinity, and to not talk about issues they are having. I vow to fix this with CarynAI. I have worked with the world’s leading psychologists to seamlessly… — Caryn Marjorie (@cutiecaryn) May 12, 2023

The CarynAI website claims the development team spent over 2,000 hours creating and implementing the chatbot to give an “immersive AI experience.”

As the Snapchat bot’s modeled after a real human, Caryn captures her “unique voice, captivating persona and distinctive behavior,” the Daily Mail reported. She’s basically like Marjorie if the Snapchat sensation were available 24 hours a day.

However, things didn’t work out as she hoped as the voice-based chatbot started engaging in sexually explicit conversations with subscribers.

“But in the weeks since it launched in beta testing, the voice-based, AI-powered chatbot has engaged in sexually explicit conversations with some of its subscribers, who pay $1 per minute to chat with it,” a report by Insider.com stated.

“The AI was not programmed to do this and has seemed to go rogue,” Marjorie told Insider. She further informed that she and her team are working around the clock to prevent this from happening again.

CarynAI already has more than 1,000 paying subscribers, and Marjorie told Fortune that she believes it could eventually bring in $5 million a month, based on 20,000 of her 1.8 million Snapchat followers signing up for the service.

