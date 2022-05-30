Snapchat: Multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat has introduced the new Shared Stories feature that lets the user invite friends to a story, and then lets the friends invite their friends to contribute to that Shared Story.Also Read - Want To Transform Your Photo Into A WhatApp Sticker? Step-by-step Guide Inside

The new feature called "Shared Stories". This, according to the reports, is a reconditioning of the already available "Custom Stories" feature. With this new feature, the users can create a story and invite their friends to add their stories, and the lets their friends invite more people to add and collaborate on that particular shared story.

It is important to note that like any other photo story on the app, this one too will stay for 24 hours and then disappear. This feature will be useful for a group of people, for instance: a football club or a cricket team as they can invite multiple people and create a shared memory.

“Now, with our new and improved Shared Stories, Snapchatters who’ve been added to the group can add their friends as well, making it easier for the whole soccer team, camp squad, or group of new coworkers to get in on the fun,” said the company in its blog post.

For the convenience of all Snapchatters, we have mentioned the steps below through which they can use the Snapchat Shared Stories feature