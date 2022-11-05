Online Shopping Made Easy! Now Try Amazon Eyewear Fashion On Snapchat. Here Is How

Delhi: E-shopping is the new shopping trend. It is easier, hassle free, and consumes less time. Everyday, technological advancement sky rocket through the rough. Even while shopping online, people are now able to virtually try on eyewear etc to take a look at how will it look. Recently, Snapchat pasrtenerd with E-Commerce giant amazon to furnish users with Augmented Reality (AR) wherein customers will be able to try on eyewear styles from a wide range of popular brands.

This new collaboration between Amazon Fashion and instant-snap sharing app will offer virtual try-on products from Persol, Maui Jim, Oakley, Ray-Ban, Costa Del Mar and others that have been made available to Snap’s 363 million daily active users, as per the e-commerce giant.

HOW TO TRY AMAZON EYEWEAR ON SNAPCHAT?

To create the AR shopping experience on Snapchat, the e-commerce company used Snap’s self-service creation system in Lens Web Builder. This allows for AR asset creation by using Amazon’s existing 3D models. Snapchat users can easily access the new Amazon AR shopping feature by finding the new Lenses on the @amazonfashion public profile through Snapchat’s Lens Explorer The new ‘dress-up tab’ and via Snap’s Camera Lens Carousel as well. After discovering the pair of glasses they like, users can tap on a link at the bottom of the display to make a purchase. It will direct them to the Amazon app on their handset to check out.

SNAPCHAT’S COLLABORATION WITH AMAZON

The launch of the new eyewear collection will comprise of new Shopping Lenses made available across categories like seasonal glasses, sunglasses and reading glasses.

The collaboration comes after the followed Snapchat’s investments in AR shopping, where the social media has rolled it a number of upgrades to appeal to brands and retailers. This includes the ability to update product information and pricing in real time, access better analytics and simply create AR shopping lenses, among other offerings.

Other products that have become a part of Snap’s AR Shopping Lenses include MAC Cosmetics, Ultra Beauty, American Eagle, Puma, Chanel, Walmart, LVMH, eyewear brands Goodr and Zenni Optical.

The instant messaging platform Snapchat allows users to digitally put on special Halloween outfits which are heavily inspired by the current popular programs and movies which have been involved in helping to shape pop culture references.