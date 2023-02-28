Home

Snapchat Launched AI-powered ‘My AI’ Chatbot, Asks Users Not To Share Personal Details

Snapchat users must note that this feature will only be available to Snapchat+ subscribers as an experiment and is set to release this week.

New Delhi: Social media platform Snapchat has announced the launch a new AI-powered chatbot powered by the latest version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The chatbot, called My AI, has been customized for use on Snapchat. The new AI chatbot will help users to provide personalised recommendations like birthday gift ideas, to planning a party and others.

Users with subscriptions can see the new AI bot pinned at the top of the Chat tab. “Today we’re launching My AI, a new chatbot running the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology that we’ve customized for Snapchat. My AI is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers, rolling out this week. We’re launching My AI, a new chatbot running the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology that we’ve customized for Snapchat. My AI is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers, rolling out this week,” reads the official blog.

Currently, the feature will only be available to subscribed users on Snapchat+, and there is no indication of whether it will become available to all Snapchat users in the near future.

The company, in the official blog post, has asked its users to use the chatbot responsibly. Snap has also cautioned all users not to share any personal information or secrets, as all conversations in My AI will be stored and reviewed by Snap employees to improve the product experience.

” As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything. Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance! All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience. Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice,” reads the blog post.

