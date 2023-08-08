Home

Snapchat Starts Allowing Users to Enable Dark Mode Without Subscription on Android

Snapchat has now started allowing users to enable dark mode without a Snapchat+ subscription on Android.

San Francisco: Popular instant messaging app Snapchat is now allowing users to enable dark mode without a Snapchat+ subscription, on Android. On Tuesday, Android expert Mishaal Rahman shared the information on X. In a separate post, Rahman mentioned that the dark mode’s support page still mentions that only paid subscribers can access the mode on Android.

“Users are reporting that they can now enable dark mode in Snapchat without a Snapchat+ subscription! I thought it was dumb for Snapchat to lock dark mode behind a paywall, so I’m glad to see they’ve changed their minds!” the android exper said.

“Support page still says you need Snapchat+ to gain ‘early access to Dark Mode’ on Android, but that doesn’t seem to be true anymore,” he wrote.

Snapchat’s Lens Creator Rewards

Last week, Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, had introduced a ‘Lens Creator Rewards’ programme for Snap AR creators in India. The Lens Creator Rewards is a new way for Snap AR creators, developers and teams to be rewarded for building top-performing lenses on the instant messaging platform.

India is among the top five markets where lenses from Lens Creators achieve the most community engagement. Every month, a Lens Creator could be awarded up to $7,200 if they have the top-performing lens in India, the US and Mexico.

Snapchat’s Nickname-Themed AR Lenses

The programme is open to new and current Lens Studio community members from nearly 40 countries, including India. In June, the popular social media platform had introduced two new nickname-themed AR lenses — ‘India’s Top Nicknames’ and ‘My Nickname’ — for users in the country.

The custom nickname AR experience was purpose-built to allow users to celebrate their nicknames proudly.

Last month, Reuters reported in March that Snapchat owner Snap Inc (SNAP.N) had only removed a few dozen children aged under-13 from its platform in Britain last year, while UK media regulator Ofcom estimates it has thousands of underage users.

Under UK data protection law, social media companies need parental consent before processing data of children under 13. Social media firms generally require users to be 13 or over, but have had mixed success in keeping children off their platforms.

About Snapchat

Snapchat is a mobile app that lets you send disappearing photos and videos to your friends. The app uses your phone’s camera to take snaps, which you can then draw on or add text to. You can also set a timer for how long the recipient can view your snap before it disappears from their phone. If the recipient tries to screenshot your snap, you’ll be notified.

Snapchat Stories are a way to share a collection of snaps with your friends. Stories are chronological, so they appear in the order that you took them. You can add photos, videos, graphics, and stickers to your stories. Stories are visible for 24 hours, and your friends can view them as many times as they want before they expire.

(With inputs from agencies)

