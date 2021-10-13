New Delhi: Popular social media app Snapchat went down globally on Wednesday evening and several users were unable to post story updates or send messages. Snap, which is the parent company of Snapchat, tweeted: “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now – hang tight, we’re looking into it!”Also Read - Facebook Family Outage: Usage of Google Maps Surge 125 Times; Text, Call Up by 75 Times | Details Here

Down Detector, an application dedicated to check, track outages in real-time, reported the problems with Snapchat. While 41 per cent has trouble with the app, 27 per cent of those affected were facing trouble with sharing photos and videos. The snapchat users also took to Twitter to report their issues. Also Read - Gmail Suffers Outage, Services Down Across India; Users Unable to Send, Receive Mails

“Everyone running to Twitter to see if it is not only their Snapchat bugging,” posted one user. “Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook seeing Snapchat going down,” another tweeted. The Snapchat issue was yet to be fixed. Also Read - Fuel Shortage Leaves Labanon in Dark: Power Outage To Continue For Few Days, Says Official

Earlier this month, a massive outage left the entire family of Facebook apps down for several hours and produced a cascading effect on millions of users. Earlier on Tuesday, Google’s free email service Gmail was reportedly down in some parts of India as users were unable to send or receive emails.

Meanwhile, social media platforms such as Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram faced a major outage globally, including those in India reporting that they were unable to send or receive messages. Several users, including those in India, were unable to access WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook on both Android and iOS platforms. They were greeted with a “couldn’t refresh feed” message.

(With Inputs From IANS)