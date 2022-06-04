New Delhi: Snapchat has partnering with restaurant review website The Infatuation to help users find top local restaurants nearby on Snap Map. Snapchatters from around the world will now automatically see Infatuation reviews in Place Profiles in more than 50 cities around the world.Also Read - WhatsApp Bans Over 16.6 Lakh Bad Accounts in India in April

Last year, the photo-sharing platform introduced Layers as a new way for Snapchatters to find things to do with their friends on Snap Map. "Within just a few months, our first two Layers alone were used over 100 million times," Snapchat said in a statement on Friday.

Now, with The Infatuation. Snapchatters in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Austin, Seattle, Philadelphia, Miami, Atlanta, Denver, D.C, and London can use the Layer to find top Infatuation-approved restaurants nearby.

They need to “head to our new menu in the upper right hand corner of the Snap Map, and tap The Infatuation icon”. Once the Layer is activated, Snapchatters will see all of their local top eats and can share their top picks with friends via chat, or add restaurants to their favourites to return back to later.

Earlier this year, Snapchat partnered with Ticketmaster to launch a new way for users to discover live entertainment events within the Snap Map. According to the company, more than 250 million users turn to Snap Map each month.