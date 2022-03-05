San Francisco: To counter Russia’s continuously growing military offensive, social media giant Snapchat has announced that it is temporarily turning off its “heat map” feature for war-torn Ukraine, so the app no longer shows how many snaps are being taken in particular locations. Snapchat said that the move is “a safety precaution” and a curated public feed of snaps submitted by Ukrainians will still be there on the platform, reports The Verge.Also Read - ‘Nobody Has Escaped’: Ukraine President Zelenskyy Dismisses Rumors Of Fleeing To Poland In A Selfie Video From Kyiv

Normally, the 'Snap Map' displays a colour code to show how many people are posting public images in an area. In practice, that means you can get a good idea of where Snapchat users are concentrated.

The move followed similar stepts taken by other companies to make Ukrainians' movements harder to track. Google turned off live traffic information in Ukraine, as did Apple.

While this publicly available data is not usually meaningful, in a wartime scenario where Russia may want to track evacuations or citizen movements, it’s probably for the best that the feature is turned off, the report said.

Snapchat has also taken a few additional actions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to a news post from the company, it’s stopped showing ads in Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine, and won’t sell ad spots to Russian entities.