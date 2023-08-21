Home

Software Professional Loses Rs 10.5 Lakh To Online Job Scam, How To Avoid Such Cons

A Manguluru-based software professional clicked on an Instagram ad to get a part-time job. The job seeker was scammed of Rs 1.5 lakh in an online scam.

With the advent of social media, job scams are becoming increasingly common. Scammers are taking advantage of people looking for part-time jobs and freelancing gigs. On the pretext of offering a part-time job, scammers hack into the bank account of a person and steal their hard-earned money. One such incident occurred in Mangalore, where a software professional was the victim of a con and lost about Rs 10.5 lakh. The woman clicked on an Instagram ad to get a part-time job. She was left bankrupt after Rs 10.5 lakh was withdrawn from her bank account.

Here is everything about the case and how you can stay safe from such scams.

Instagram Ad Left Woman In Shock

As per a report in The Hindu, the Mangaluru-based software professional saw an advertisement on Instagram for a part-time job. She messaged the WhatsApp number ‘9899183689’ mentioned in the ad saying she was interested.

The woman was then given a link to connect to @khannika9912 on Telegram. The scammers promised her a 30 per cent return on her investment and the victim sent them Rs 7,000 via Google Pay. As promised, she got a return of Rs 9,100 in her account. The trap began from that moment. Later, she was asked to invest a larger sum, and she transferred Rs 20,000 to the same UPI ID.

The scammers informed the woman that her account was blocked hence no money was received. Following the process, the woman then transferred an additional sum of Rs 10.5 lakh. After this, she realised that she had been cheated and lodged a complaint with Kankanady police station.

How To Stay Safe From Such Scammers

To stay safe from such scams, there are a couple of things that one can keep in mind. Only use authentic job portals such as LinkedIn, Naukri.com, Indeed, etc. It is best to apply for part-time jobs through such platforms. Be very careful before filling out your personal information on any website.

If you are applying for jobs via other means, thoroughly check about the person who is offering the job and check how legitimate he/she is. A simple Google search at times can help you to identify if the company offering the position even exists or not.

Avoid transferring money into a stranger’s bank account. Never share your banking credentials with anyone. Keep in mind that reputed companies will never ask you for any money for a job offer.

