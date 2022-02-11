New Delhi: If your Wi-Fi connection is running slow at home and you are not able to fix it, then there is something happening out there. Maybe someone is stealing your Wi-Fi connection and using it illegally. For your knowledge, there might be some safety concerns with your Wi-Fi connection that the attackers might exploit such as a less secure password or an outdated network security configuration. However, nothing to worry now. You can fix it with a few simple steps. You can also check if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi connection and you can make your network secure enough to avoid further breaches.
On the device that is connected to your network, open a web browser and try these addresses: 192.168.0.1 or 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.2.1, one of them will open an interface to log into your router. If none of these open, then you need to open the command prompt on your laptop and type ipcofig /all and press Enter. The address found near the Default Gateway option is your router’s address.
You need to enter the username and the password. If you don’t know what is your router password, check the stickers on your Wi-Fi router or ask your ISP. If you are still unable to find your router password, you can know if anyone is stealing your Wi-Fi using the fourth step, however, you cannot stop them.
After you are logged in, navigate to find your ‘Wifi clients list” or “connected devices,” and see if there is any unidentified connection. Apart from this, you can also check your connections by opening the command prompt and typing arp -a and pressing enter.
Here’s how to make your WiFi secure:
- You need to make sure your wireless connection is secure and remove already connected devices, by taking the following four steps:
- First, you need to log in to your router control dashboard, which you have accessed after entering your username and password and enable WPA2 security.
- After this, you need to set a strong password for your WiFi connection.
- You can change your WiFi password using the router control dashboard.
- After changing your password, you can reboot your WiFi and log out already connected devices.
- Then, you can change your router’s login information even if someone managed to connect to your WiFi, they will not be able to change crucial information such as your WiFi password.