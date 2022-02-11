New Delhi: If your Wi-Fi connection is running slow at home and you are not able to fix it, then there is something happening out there. Maybe someone is stealing your Wi-Fi connection and using it illegally. For your knowledge, there might be some safety concerns with your Wi-Fi connection that the attackers might exploit such as a less secure password or an outdated network security configuration. However, nothing to worry now. You can fix it with a few simple steps. You can also check if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi connection and you can make your network secure enough to avoid further breaches.

On the device that is connected to your network, open a web browser and try these addresses: 192.168.0.1 or 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.2.1, one of them will open an interface to log into your router. If none of these open, then you need to open the command prompt on your laptop and type ipcofig /all and press Enter. The address found near the Default Gateway option is your router’s address.

You need to enter the username and the password. If you don’t know what is your router password, check the stickers on your Wi-Fi router or ask your ISP. If you are still unable to find your router password, you can know if anyone is stealing your Wi-Fi using the fourth step, however, you cannot stop them.

After you are logged in, navigate to find your ‘Wifi clients list” or “connected devices,” and see if there is any unidentified connection. Apart from this, you can also check your connections by opening the command prompt and typing arp -a and pressing enter.

Here’s how to make your WiFi secure: