Sony Announces Massive Rs 7,500 Discount on PlayStation 5: When and Where to Buy

Amazon, Flipkart, Shopatsc, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales, and a number of other merchants will sell the PS5 for Rs 7,500 less in India. (Image: Amazon)

New Delhi: Gamers, rejoice! Sony has announced a temporary price reduction for its next-generation gaming console, the PlayStation 5. This is a great opportunity to get your hands on a PS5 at a discounted price through select retailers and online platforms. The price reduction is Rs 7,500, which means that the PS5 is now available for Rs 47,490 at selected retailors, as per a report in Editorji.

The price reduction is valid until July 31, 2023, so be sure to take advantage of it while you can. “We are pleased to share that from July 25, 2023 through August 7, 2023, players will be able to purchase PlayStation 5 console (standard disc edition only) for Rs 7,500 off at participating retailers,” Sony confirmed the price to the Financial Express.

Offer Validity and Availability

Starting on July 25, the promotional deal offering a Rs 7,500 discount on the PlayStation 5 gaming console’s Disc Edition will last through August 7.

Naturally, a restocking of devices across channels is to be anticipated with Sony’s limited-time offer going live on July 25. Jim Ryan, the head of PlayStation, recently reaffirmed Sony’s assurances that all supply concerns had been handled and that the PS5 would be more easily accessible for purchase in the near future, particularly through offline channels.

Where to Buy PlayStation 5 On Sale

Amazon, Flipkart, Shopatsc, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales, and a number of other merchants will sell the PS5 for Rs 7,500 less in India.

Sony has previously released promotional offers of this kind for the PlayStation 5 gaming system. As part of another marketing push in May, the business had earlier offered a discount of Rs 5,000 on the console, as per Editorji.

In several international regions, including India, Sony raised the price of the PlayStation 5 last year, claiming “challenging economic conditions” such as high global inflation rates and unfavorable currency patterns as the cause.

The PS5 with disc drive now costs Rs 54,990, and the digital edition costs Rs 39,990. For a brief time in April, the corporation gave a Rs 5,000 discount on the PS5 and PS5 digital version. For the first time ever, Sony’s top-tier gaming system will be offered at a discount from the price it was originally listed at, as per the Financial Express.

Sony PS5 Specifications

The PS5’s specifications are remarkable, with an exclusive AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based GPU and an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU. Together, these components produce 10.28 teraflops of pure graphics power. The PS5’s ability to use variable frequencies on both its CPU and GPU is also highlighted in the Sony PlayStation 5 specifications. When the CPU isn’t performing at its best, this novel function might encourage the visuals to run a little faster than usual. Additionally, it features 5.5GB/s of throughput and 825GB of storage.

