The PlayStation has announced the launch date of its next-generation console PS5 on September 16 on its Twitter. The details given by the company states that the launch will be held on Wednesday, September 16 at 9 PM BST/ 10 CEST. The company will focus on exclusive PlayStation 5 games, third-party games, launch titles, and many other interesting features about PS5 in its launch event. The event will be 40 minutes long and might reveal the official price of the PS5. Also Read - George Floyd Protests: Sony Postpones PlayStation 5 Event Due to Unrest in US

Earlier, Amazon France had mistakenly listed the Sony PlayStation 5 price and release date. The prices of both the PlayStation 5 Digital and Standard Edition have been revealed in the listing. According to reports, this listing was spotted by Twitter user Ben Geskin, who has also taken a screenshot of it. However, Amazon France had removed this page afterward. According to the listing, the PlayStation 5 will be available in France on 20 November.

Japan’s technology company Sony has released the design of its latest gaming console PlayStation 5 along with the screening of some games. Sony introduced two models of PlayStaion5. One of these will come in 4K Blue Ray Drive and the other in Digital Edition. However, the Digital Edition will not have a disk drive. Sony PS5 gaming consoles can be placed vertically and horizontally. The design of the PlayStation 5 is quite futuristic, which will be quite different from Microsoft’s flagship Xbox Series X. Talking about accessories, the camera, headphones, the remote control can be given in PlayStation 5.

PlayStation’s lead system architect Mark Cerny confirmed in March that the new console will feature an 8 Core CPU based AMD 7nm processor, which will come with a custom AMD RDNA 2 based GPU. Speaking of RAM, the new console will get 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, which will come with a hard disk as before. The PS5 will get 8k graphics support. 4K graphics, 3D audio will also be given at the 120Hz refresh rate. Besides, the PS5 console will support PS4 games. Sony PlayStation 5 is offered with a whiteout sale with a black body case. In this, the company has also given the black colored PlayStation logo.

Recently, Sony Play Station 5’s promotional page has gone live on Amazon India. This page comes with a notification button, where many details are available. Apart from this, other details have also been shared on the page which includes PS5 accessories and games that will come to India.

PlayStation 5 Accessories Available For India

DualSense Charging Station

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

HD Camera

Media Remote

Games Supporting PlayStation 5 in India