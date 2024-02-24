Home

Technology

Sony Inzone Earbuds Launched: Enjoy Upto 12 Hrs Of Gaming Sessions; More Details Here

Sony Inzone Earbuds Launched: Enjoy Upto 12 Hrs Of Gaming Sessions; More Details Here

Sony launched the all new Inzone WF-G700N Buds with the Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling feature. Here is why the earbuds could be a good choice for gamers.

Sony partnered up with popular esports team Fnatic, to launch the gaming earbuds. (Image: Sony)

New Delhi: Sony, a name synonymous with cutting-edge technology and innovation, has left an indelible mark on the gaming industry. From iconic gaming consoles to high-performance accessories, Sony has consistently pushed the boundaries of what’s possible. Their latest offering, the Sony Inzone TWS Gaming Earbuds, is no exception.

Trending Now

Sony Inzone TWS Gaming Earbuds: Features and Specifications

The Inzone Buds are truly wireless noise-canceling gaming earbuds designed for serious gamers. Here’s what sets them apart:

You may like to read

360 Spatial Sound : Immerse yourself in the game with spatial sound that allows precise rival detection. Whether you’re navigating a virtual battlefield or exploring fantastical worlds, the Inzone Buds deliver an unparalleled audio experience.

: Immerse yourself in the game with spatial sound that allows precise rival detection. Whether you’re navigating a virtual battlefield or exploring fantastical worlds, the Inzone Buds deliver an unparalleled audio experience. Compact Design : Despite their compact size, these earbuds pack a punch. An 8.4-mm driver ensures rich, detailed sound quality that defies expectations.

: Despite their compact size, these earbuds pack a punch. An 8.4-mm driver ensures rich, detailed sound quality that defies expectations. Long Battery Life : The Inzone Buds boast an industry-leading 12-hour battery life, perfect for marathon gaming sessions. With the charging case, you get up to 24 hours of uninterrupted playtime.

: The Inzone Buds boast an industry-leading 12-hour battery life, perfect for marathon gaming sessions. With the charging case, you get up to 24 hours of uninterrupted playtime. Low Latency : Say goodbye to lag. The USB-C dongle connection provides a latency of less than 30 ms, ensuring seamless gameplay.

: Say goodbye to lag. The USB-C dongle connection provides a latency of less than 30 ms, ensuring seamless gameplay. AI-Assisted Microphone: Communicate clearly with your teammates using the built-in microphone. It cuts through in-game sound, allowing your voice to shine.

Sony Inzone Gaming Earbuds: Price and Availability

The Sony INZONE Buds WF-G700N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming in-Ear Earbuds are available for purchase in India. They are priced at Rs 17,999 on Amazon India and Rs 17,990 on Sony India’s website. They are also available in white and black colorways to choose from.

Sony Inzone Gaming Earbuds, Fnatic Collaboration

In an unexpected collaboration, Sony partnered with Fnatic, the renowned e-sports organisation. Fnatic’s pro-players were actively involved in the development of the Inzone Buds, ensuring they met the rigorous demands of competitive gaming. The company claims that the earbuds are refined for victory, ready to give gamers the winning edge they need.

Regardless of your gaming expertise, Sony’s Inzone Buds offer an engaging, comfortable, and top-tier audio experience for enhanced gameplay. Prepare to amplify your gaming sessions by incorporating these exceptional headphones into Sony’s expanding range of gaming equipment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.