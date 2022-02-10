New Delhi: Tech giant Sony on Thursday launched its new flagship camera Alpha 7 IV in India. The primary feature of the Alpha 7 IV camera, which is now available across the online and offline stores in the country, include a 33MP full-frame image sensor.Also Read - Microsoft Announces To Acquire Call Of Duty Maker Activision Blizzard For Nearly $70bn

"Alpha 7 III has been an incredible addition to the A-series and has made a tremendous impact in our industry by completely redefining the consumer expectations," Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business at Sony India, said in a statement.

"Now with A7 IV, we are ready to break through all existing boundaries again. The Alpha 7 IV brings together the best of Sony imaging technologies in both photo and video to deliver a high-end experience to a wider range of customers," Srivastava said.

Samsung’s Alpha 7 IV: Key features