New Delhi: Tech giant Sony on Thursday launched its new flagship camera Alpha 7 IV in India. The primary feature of the Alpha 7 IV camera, which is now available across the online and offline stores in the country, include a 33MP full-frame image sensor.
"Alpha 7 III has been an incredible addition to the A-series and has made a tremendous impact in our industry by completely redefining the consumer expectations," Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business at Sony India, said in a statement.
"Now with A7 IV, we are ready to break through all existing boundaries again. The Alpha 7 IV brings together the best of Sony imaging technologies in both photo and video to deliver a high-end experience to a wider range of customers," Srivastava said.
Samsung’s Alpha 7 IV: Key features
- The new camera takes ‘basic’ to the next level for full-frame cameras with excellent image quality and performance, redefining the original standard set by the Alpha 7 III, the company said.
- It boasts 33MP resolution, rich movie expression and various features to support the growing demand for remote communication.
- With a newly developed 33MP full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor, superior image quality and Wide ISO sensitivity range expandable to ISO 50-204800 is said to be achieved.
- The high resolution enables the camera to express smooth gradation, fine details and textures of the subject while reducing noise.
- Its 15-stop dynamic range allows a wide expressive range while Creative Look settings can help to create original looks effortlessly for both stills and video.
- The new Alpha 7 IV is priced at Rs 2,42,490.