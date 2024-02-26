Sony Launches World’s First Global Shutter Image Sensor In Alpha 9 III Camera; Check Features Below

Home

The camera also features advanced video capabilities, including 4K 120p recording without cropping and a Sony Cinetone feature for enhanced image quality.

On February 26, Sony launched the world's first full-frame image sensor camera with a global shutter system. (Image:Sony)

New Delhi: Sony India has launched the Sony Alpha 9 III camera, featuring the world’s first full-frame global shutter image sensor, making its mark in the professional photography landscape. Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business at Sony India, emphasised the transformative impact of the Alpha 9 III, stating, “This is not just a camera, it is a testament to innovation, a tool that empowers photographers to push the boundaries of creativity and capture imagery beyond imagination.”

The Alpha 9 III’s global shutter system promises to eliminate distortion and blackout while capturing images, allowing for burst shooting at speeds of up to 120 frames per second (fps), resulting in sharper pictures. Combined with Sony’s advanced autofocus (AF) system, which boasts up to 120 times AF/AE focus calculations per second, this camera ensures high precision in capturing fast-moving subjects.

Check out more details on the features, specifications, and pricing of the Sony Alpha 9 III camera.

Sony Alpha 9 III: Features and Specifications

High-Speed Shooting: The ability to shoot at burst speeds of up to 120 frames per second (fps) without distortion or blackout opens up endless possibilities for capturing fast-paced action and fleeting moments. Whether it’s sports photography, wildlife photography, or capturing dynamic street scenes, the Alpha 9 III ensures I never miss a decisive moment. Advanced Autofocus: With Sony’s most advanced autofocus system to date, featuring AI autofocus with up to 120 times AF/AE focus calculations per second, I can trust the camera to quickly and accurately lock onto my subjects, even in challenging lighting conditions or with fast-moving subjects. This allows me to focus on composition and storytelling without worrying about missed shots due to focusing issues. Global Shutter System: The world’s first full-frame global shutter image sensor eliminates distortion and allows for high-speed shooting at shutter speeds of up to 1/80000 seconds. This feature ensures that I can capture crisp, distortion-free images even in the most demanding shooting scenarios, such as capturing fast-moving subjects or shooting in bright sunlight. Video Capabilities: As a photographer who occasionally delves into videography, the Alpha 9 III’s advanced video performance is a game-changer. The ability to shoot 4K 120p video without cropping, along with features like S-Cinetone™ for enhanced colour grading and compatibility with professional mobile applications for seamless workflow integration, allows me to expand my creative horizons and deliver stunning visual stories. Operability and Reliability: The camera’s ergonomic design, improved grip, and intuitive controls ensure comfortable handling during extended shooting sessions. Features like the 4-axis multi-angle LCD monitor and Quad XGA OLED electronic viewfinder provide high visibility and precise control over composition and settings, even in challenging shooting conditions. High-Speed Workflow: The Alpha 9 III’s advanced features, such as the playback image filter and function menu during playback, streamline my workflow from shooting to delivery. Fast data transfer via FTP and compatibility with professional mobile applications further enhance efficiency, allowing me to focus more on capturing images and less on administrative tasks.

Sony Alpha 9 III: Price, Availability

The Sony Alpha 9 III will be available across Sony retail stores, major electronic outlets, and e-commerce platforms in India starting on February 26, 2024. The camera is priced at Rs 5,29,990.

