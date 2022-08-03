New Delhi: Sony India on Wednesday unveiled its truly wireless flagship earbuds — LinkBuds — that come with an open-ring design and audio transparency. The new LinkBuds is priced at Rs 19,990. It will be available on both online and offline stores from August 13, 2022.Also Read - Sony Unveils New TV With Cognitive Processor XR in India| Check Price Here

"You can always stay connected and aware, with the help of an open ring design with audio transparency, ultra-small super fit and crystal-clear sound and call quality," the company said in a statement.

"By leveraging LinkBuds' unique design and its sensor and spatial sound technologies, Sony is creating new sound experiences together with their partners, such as augmented reality (AR) gaming, new work from home experiences, sound AR navigation, and quick access to music," it further said. The company said that LinkBuds' new design makes it the perfect companion for a range of uses, including working from home, listening to music, gaming and more.

LinkBuds Features, Specification Here

LinkBuds include precise voice pickup technology that performs advanced voice signal processing. Sony said its noise reduction algorithm was developed using AI machine learning, using more than 500 million voice samples to suppress ambient noise and extract your voice clearly. The company claims that LinkBuds is designed to support an all-day listening experience, with the earbuds offering 5.5 hours on a single charge. The charging case stores another 12 hours to deliver a total of 17.5 hours of listening time. A quick 10-minute charge is enough to listen for 90 minutes.

Sony India LinkBuds — Highlights