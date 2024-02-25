Sony SRS-XV500 Portable Speakers Launched With 25-Hr Battery Backup; Check Price, Features

New Delhi: Sony India has launched the SRS-XV500, a new portable party speaker that offers powerful sound, built-in lighting, and a long-lasting battery, expanding its product portfolio in India. With the ability to plug in a karaoke mic, the SRS-XV500 ensures that you can sing the night away. The speakers are an IPX4-certified device made to withstand water spills and come with USB connectivity for the plug-and-play feature.

Check out its features, specifications, and price in India below.

Sony SRS-XV500: Features, Specifications

The Sony SRS-XP500 is a portable wireless Bluetooth party speaker with various features and specifications:

Features:

Powerful Party Sound: Combines front tweeters and X-Balanced speakers for crisp highs and deep, punchy bass.

X-Balanced Speaker Unit: Features a non-circular diaphragm for richer, clearer sound.

Battery Life: Offers up to 20 hours of playtime with quick charging capability.

IPX4 Water Resistance: Can withstand splashes and spills.

Ambient Lighting: Provides indirect illumination for a modern party look.

Multiple Inputs: This includes mic and guitar inputs for karaoke or music playing.

Bluetooth Connectivity: Easily pairs with Bluetooth-compatible devices.

Party Connect: Connect up to 100 speakers for synchronised music and lighting.

Specifications:

Speaker Size: Tweeter: 5cm x 2, Woofer: 14cm x 2.

Sound Modes: Clear Audio+, DSEE, LIVE SOUND.

Dimensions: 275 x 572 x 295 mm.

Weight: 11.2 kg.

Supported Codecs: SBC, AAC, LDAC.

Interface: Stereo Mini Jack (IN), USB A, Mic Input (φ6.3mm), Guitar/Mic Input (φ6.3mm).

Battery Life: Up to 20 hours.

Water Protection: IPX4 rated.

The Sony SRS-XP500 is designed to provide a superb sound experience with versatile features suitable for parties or everyday use, offering portability, durability, and high-quality audio performance.

Sony SRS-XV500 Speakers: Price, Availability

The Sony SRS-XV500 portable speaker is priced at Rs 31,990 in the Indian market. It is available across Sony retail stores, the www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India starting from February 23, 2024. The speaker is available in multiple colors, but the specific colors may vary based on availability and region.

Sony SRS-XV500 Portable Speakers, Other Alternatives

While the Sony SRS-XV500 stands out with its impressive battery life and entertainment capabilities, it competes in a market filled with options from leading brands like JBL and LG. However, its combination of portability, performance, and functionality makes it a worthy contender in its price range.