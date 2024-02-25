By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Sony SRS-XV500 Portable Speakers Launched With 25-Hr Battery Backup; Check Price, Features
Sony launched its new SRS-XV500 portable speakers in India, with X-Balanced speakers promising crisp highs and deep, punchy bass. Intrigued? Read more to find out.
New Delhi: Sony India has launched the SRS-XV500, a new portable party speaker that offers powerful sound, built-in lighting, and a long-lasting battery, expanding its product portfolio in India. With the ability to plug in a karaoke mic, the SRS-XV500 ensures that you can sing the night away. The speakers are an IPX4-certified device made to withstand water spills and come with USB connectivity for the plug-and-play feature.
Check out its features, specifications, and price in India below.
Sony SRS-XV500: Features, Specifications
The Sony SRS-XP500 is a portable wireless Bluetooth party speaker with various features and specifications:
Features:
- Powerful Party Sound: Combines front tweeters and X-Balanced speakers for crisp highs and deep, punchy bass.
- X-Balanced Speaker Unit: Features a non-circular diaphragm for richer, clearer sound.
- Battery Life: Offers up to 20 hours of playtime with quick charging capability.
- IPX4 Water Resistance: Can withstand splashes and spills.
- Ambient Lighting: Provides indirect illumination for a modern party look.
- Multiple Inputs: This includes mic and guitar inputs for karaoke or music playing.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Easily pairs with Bluetooth-compatible devices.
- Party Connect: Connect up to 100 speakers for synchronised music and lighting.
Specifications:
- Speaker Size: Tweeter: 5cm x 2, Woofer: 14cm x 2.
- Sound Modes: Clear Audio+, DSEE, LIVE SOUND.
- Dimensions: 275 x 572 x 295 mm.
- Weight: 11.2 kg.
- Supported Codecs: SBC, AAC, LDAC.
- Interface: Stereo Mini Jack (IN), USB A, Mic Input (φ6.3mm), Guitar/Mic Input (φ6.3mm).
- Battery Life: Up to 20 hours.
- Water Protection: IPX4 rated.
The Sony SRS-XP500 is designed to provide a superb sound experience with versatile features suitable for parties or everyday use, offering portability, durability, and high-quality audio performance.
Sony SRS-XV500 Speakers: Price, Availability
The Sony SRS-XV500 portable speaker is priced at Rs 31,990 in the Indian market. It is available across Sony retail stores, the www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India starting from February 23, 2024. The speaker is available in multiple colors, but the specific colors may vary based on availability and region.
Sony SRS-XV500 Portable Speakers, Other Alternatives
While the Sony SRS-XV500 stands out with its impressive battery life and entertainment capabilities, it competes in a market filled with options from leading brands like JBL and LG. However, its combination of portability, performance, and functionality makes it a worthy contender in its price range.
