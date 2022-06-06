New Delhi: With an aim to expand its TV lineup in the country, Sony India on Monday announced the new BRAVIA XR X90K series TV powered by the next-generation Cognitive processor XR. The XR-55X90K model is priced at Rs 129,990 and the XR-65X90K is available at Rs 179,990.Also Read - WhatsApp Likely to Add Another Verification Code to Prevent Fraud

"The newly launched series takes vision and sound to the next level with the ingenious Cognitive Processor XR that thinks like a human brain offering a complete immersion in an experience that thrills and moves you and feels just like the world around us," the company said in a statement.

“In addition to best-in-class, ultra-realistic picture quality, full of lifelike contrast, the new Cognitive Processor XR also offers incredible sound with Sound-from-Picture Reality,” it added. The company said that users can transform their gaming experience with a dedicated game mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and e-ARC. The new TV models are available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.