Home

Technology

Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earbuds Launched With Dynamic Driver X: Check Price, Other Features Here

Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earbuds Launched With Dynamic Driver X: Check Price, Other Features Here

The Sony WF-1000XM5 is currently listed on the Sony US online store in Black and Silver colour options.

Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earbuds

New Delhi: Japanese multinational conglomerate Sony on Monday launched Sony WF-1000XM5 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. Equipped with the company’s latest Integrated Processor V2, the wireless handset is paired with the noise-cancelling QN2e processor. According to the company, the eartips come in four sizes and are made of polyurethane foam material.

They feature support for active noise cancellation (ANC). The Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones feature the new Dynamic Driver X and offer support for deep neural network (DNN) processing for improved call quality. Sony claims that the handset will offer up to 12 hours of battery life with general usage and support wired and wireless charging.

You may like to read

According to Sony, deep neural network (DNN) processing and bone conduction sensors on the new WF-1000XM5 earphones will offer improved call quality, even in environments with loud ambient sounds.

There’s currently no word from the company on when these earphones will be launched in India.

Sony WF-1000XM5: Price, Availability And Features

Sony WF-1000XM5 price is set at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,447).

The Sony WF-1000XM5 is currently listed on the Sony US online store in Black and Silver colour options.

They can be pre-ordered and will go on sale in August.

These wireless earphones will compete with Apple’s current-generation AirPods Pro 2 and other premium options in the same price segment.

The newly announced Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones have been launched as a successor to the Sony WF-1000XM4.

The latest TWS earbuds come with several upgrades over their predecessor including improved sound, noise cancellation, and better call quality.

The wireless headset is equipped with Sony’s Integrated Processor V2 chip and the QN2e processors for improved ANC performance.

Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones are equipped with the company’s Dynamic Driver X, and offer 24-bit audio processing, DSEE Extreme upscaling technology.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones support Sony’s LDAC codec for Hi-Res wireless audio streaming.

Sony WF-1000XM5 earphones have SBC and AAC audio codecs

The earphones also support features Speak to Chat, adaptive sound control, multipoint connect, Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and Google and Alexa voice assistant support.

Sony claims that the WF-100XM5 earphones offer up to 12 hours of battery life with general usage

The earphones can be charged with a USB Type-C cable or wirelessly.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance.

The charging case measures 64.6 x 40.0 x 26.5 mm and weighs 39g whereas each earphone weighs 5.9g.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES