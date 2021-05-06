Austin, Texas: Space Exploration Technologies Corp, popularly known as SpaceX, has finally pulled off a perfect landing of its newest and biggest rocket after four previous attempts ended up in explosions. The test flight of the Starship SN-15 prototype was conducted on Wednesday at about 5:24 PM local time from SpaceX’s seaside launch pad in Boca Chica, Texas. Also Read - 'Tesla Not Just a Car Maker....' What Elon Musk Wants People to Think in The Long Term

“Starship landing nominal!” tweeted founder Elon Musk, expressing the milestone achievement for the company that wishes to carry crew inside the Starship rocket for missions on Mars. Also Read - SpaceX Crew-2 Launches 4 NASA Astronauts to International Space Station | Watch Video

The landing this time was again marred by a small fire at the bottom of the vehicle, but it was extinguished within minutes with water cannons. SpaceX webcaster John Insprucker explained that the fire was a default “not unusual with the methane fuel we’re using” and said that engineers were still working out design issues.

The previous test flight of SpaceX’s Starship prototype SN10 had resulted in an explosion soon after touchdown on March 3. It had taken a flight of about six miles just like the previous test flights and crashed back to the ground minutes later even though it appeared to be a perfect soft landing.

The first two flight tests of Starship, SN8 and SN9, had also both crash-landed and exploded when they were launched in December and February.

Starship is SpaceX’s ambitious spacecraft to take humans to Mars. The company has been working on prototypes to find the right design that will work for the transport.