New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Saturday said it is working on a new mechanism that would flash the caller’s name on the recipient’s phone screen. At present, a name flashes on the phone screen only when the number is saved in the contact list. In this regard, TRAI said it will soon start consultation on framing the mechanism for caller’s KYC-based name to flash on phone screens when someone calls.Also Read - New Income Tax Rules: 7 Major Changes To Kick In From Today. Details Here

A TRAI official told news agency PTI that the telecom regulator has received a reference to begin consultation on the same from the Department of Telecom (DoT). Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Last Date To Complete PM Kisan KYC Today. Know How To Do It Here

Trai Chairman PD Vaghela told PTI that the consultation on this is expected to begin in a couple of months. Also Read - SBI Alerts Customers Against KYC Fraud, Warns Them Not to Click on Cryptic Links. Read Details Here

“We have just received a reference, and we will start work on this soon. Name as per KYC will appear when someone calls,” Vaghela said.

In this regard, TRAI had already been thinking on similar lines, but now with the specific reference from the telecom department, work on this will start soon.

“The mechanism will enable name-appearing on a phone screen, in accordance with KYC done by telecom companies, as per DoT norms,” Vaghela added.

The decision from the TRAI assumes significance as the mechanism will help identify callers as per their KYC (Know Your Customer) and bring greater accuracy and transparency than some apps that identify callers based on crowdsourcing data.

Sources close to the development said once the framework for KYC based-new mechanism is worked out, the identity establishment will become more clear and legally tenable. Moreover, the mechanism will have a ripple effect, leading to a clean-up of data on crowdsourcing apps as there will be KYC linkages.

TRAI further said it has implemented blockchain technology to curb the problem of unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) or spam calls and messages.

Experts dealing with the matter say that a KYC-based caller identification mechanism would safeguard users against rising instances of spam calls and fraud.

In an email statement, Truecaller’s spokesperson said: “We welcome any, and all actions in the mission to make communication safe and efficient”.

“Number identification is crucial to ending the menace of spam and scam calls and we, at Truecaller, have been working tirelessly towards this important mission for the past 13 years. We appreciate this move by Trai and would like to reiterate that we remain very supportive of this and any future initiatives they have,” the company spokesperson added.