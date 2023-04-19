Home

Spotify Down: Users Face Playback Issues as Podcasts Not Working, Streaming Service Responds

In a statement, Spotify said, “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!"

The audio streaming platform said with outage tracking website Downdetector reported that the service was down for over 18,000 users in the United States and other countries.

IsTheServiceDown.com, a website that tracks service providers in real-time, said it has detected issues with the service.

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) April 19, 2023

Here’s What Users Said on Twitter:

spotify is down, it seems :⁠-⁠| pic.twitter.com/jXd1Ng2N23 — jude (@demandeeng) April 19, 2023

why is spotify glitching is it down? pic.twitter.com/IEPOVn8P1b — amaru fans bform🎪 #ThankYouWumuti #ThankYouHaruto (@tozakimaru) April 19, 2023

Is Spotify down or is my app broken pic.twitter.com/HGKvAG4yqe — Gabe 🐀 (@FuzzyBeesKnees) April 19, 2023

The website in statement said, “Users are reporting problems related to: errors, playback issues and sign in.”

For the unversed, Spotify is a Swedish music, podcast, and video streaming service that offers digital rights management–protected content from record labels and media companies. Spotify is available in most of Europe, the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and limited Asian countries.

Several reports claimed that both the app and the website of Spotify are experiencing issues with users citing problems with podcasts and artist pages.

Taking to Twitter, users stated that podcasts pages show ‘no internet connection.’ ‘Spotify being down is #dampening my mood’ one user tweeted.

Later, Spotify took to micro-blogging site Twitter to say ‘everything is fine now’. “Everything’s looking much better now! Give @SpotifyCares a shout if you still need help,” it wrote.

