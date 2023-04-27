Home

Technology

Spotify Down: Users Unable To Access Audio Streaming Service, Here’s What They Say

Spotify Down: Users Unable To Access Audio Streaming Service, Here’s What They Say

Spotify Down: Downdetector, which collects outage reports from multiple sources, including user-submitted error messages, recorded over 14,000 incidents of users reporting difficulties with Spotify.

Spotify said it is examining some issues with its website.

Spotify Down: Spotify Technology on Thursday said it is examining some issues with its website after it received complaints from users who were unable to access the audio streaming service.

Downdetector, which collects outage reports from multiple sources, including user-submitted error messages, recorded over 14,000 incidents of users reporting difficulties with Spotify.

You may like to read

Here’s what users say on Twitter:

is Spotify down again?? my music isn’t playing and i need motivation before i head to work… pic.twitter.com/BtTI4OOcZi — c i n d y 🌻 (@lilicablossomxo) April 27, 2023

Is Spotify down? My music was playing fine this morning. Now it is stopping at 10 seconds currently… I updated the app as well. Ugh 😩😩😩 #Spotify — xsgmusicfanx (Sara) (@xsgmusicfanx) April 27, 2023

Spotify, earlier this month, also had experienced a brief outage, which impacted more than 20,000 people in the United States and over 8,000 in the UK, according to Downdetector.

The outage was reported after Spotify released earning reports on Wednesday which revealed that Spotify has touched 515 million users as of March 2023.

Spotify stated that the company has seen immense growth in both developing and developed markets and is still not earning any profits and has reported a loss of $172 million which is huge compared to $6.6 million during the Q1 of 2022.

Spotify in a statement also added that the most of growth it achieved was in free, ad-supported version of the application and for the premium features of the application, the growth is not very significant, it said.

Recently, Spotify was part of several significant technology companies that laid off a significant portion of their workforce to reduce the expenses. Spotify has laid off around 600 individuals, accounting for six percent of its employees at the end of 2022.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.