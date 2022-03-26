New Delhi: As the Russian aggression of Ukraine continues unabated, the Swedish music streaming giant Spotify joined the list of international companies suspending its services in Russia. The suspension came after Moscow passed a new law earlier this month to crack down on free press and speech. In a statement, Spotify said it had no choice but to leave the Russian market, citing the law that essentially outlaws independent journalism.Also Read - Unsatisfactory But Not Surprising, Says US Over India's Stand On Russia-Ukraine War

“Spotify has continued to believe that it’s critically important to try and keep our service operational in Russia to provide trusted, independent news and information in the region,” a Spotify spokesperson told TechCrunch. Also Read - 300 Feared Dead in Russian Airstrike on Theatre in Ukraine's Mariupol Last Week: City Officials

“Unfortunately, recently enacted legislation further restricting access to information, eliminating free expression and criminalising certain types of news puts the safety of Spotify’s employees and possibly even our listeners at risk,” Spotify spokesperson added. Also Read - Why Cooking Gas Is Getting Costlier? | Explained

What Is New Russian Law Outlawing Independent Journalism?

In early March, the Russian Parliament enacted the law that criminalizes sharing what the government deems to be “false information” about Moscow’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

In response to Russia’s new draconian law, numerous news organisations, including The New York Times and CNN, pulled their journalists out from Russia or suspended broadcasts in the country.

Tech platforms including YouTube, Meta (Facebook and Instagram), and Twitter have all blocked RT and Sputnik accounts, with Apple and Google following suit in their respective app stores.

Meta has expanded a ban on Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik on Facebook and Instagram globally to stop the flow of misinformation as Russian forces make deeper inroads into Ukraine.