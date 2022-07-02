San Francisco: Music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it is testing new tools that will allow users to record, edit and publish podcasts directly from the main app. The company introduced this feature in New Zealand last month. This will remove the need of having a separate app, like Spotify-owned Anchor, to record and publish a quick take for podcasts, reports TechCrunch.Also Read - Spotify Suspends Service in Russia Over New Law That Outlaws Independent Journalism

Outgoing Spotify executive and Anchor co-founder Michael Mignano noted the launch of this feature and said this will allow users to make an episode with “no extra tools or hardware needed”. He joined the audio streaming company after it acquired Anchor in 2019. Also Read - Spotify 'Community' Feature To Let Users See Friends' Real-Time Activity

The video posted by Spotify New Zealand shows that if you have the feature, you will see a + button next to “Your Library” in the bottom bar on the home screen. If you tap on it, you have options to “Record podcast” or “Create playlist”. Also Read - Spotify Stations App to Shut Down From May 16| Details Inside

Once you tap on the Record podcast option, you’ll see a landing screen, and a record button to start recording a clip. You can record audio in one take or hit the pause button to take breaks, the report said. Once you finish the recording, you can edit the clip and add background music through a preset of available tracks.

After editing, you can assign a title, put a description of the episode, tag another podcast or a song and publish, it added. At the moment, there are no details if this tool is available for users in other markets, and how you can access analytics for your podcast.