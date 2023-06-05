Spotify To Cut 200 Employees in Podcast Division

Home

"We are expanding our partnership efforts with leading podcasters from across the globe with a tailored approach optimized for each show and creator," Spotify said.

Spotify Technology SA on Monday informed that the company has decided to lay off 200 employees in its podcast division. It is important to note that the 200 employees hold about 2 per cent of the audio streamer’s worldwide workforce.

In a bid to diversify its revenue streams beyond music streaming, the company has pursued an assertive expansion strategy, investing over USD 1 billion in podcasts and attracting renowned figures like Joe Rogan to its platform.

Back in January, Spotify had announced that it was planning to cut down its workforce by 6 per cent.

