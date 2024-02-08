Home

From Spotify To Apple Music: How To Transfer Your Playlist From Any Music Streaming Services For Free?

Music lovers take note, as we bring you the hack on how to transfer your music playlist between any popular streaming platforms, be it Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube or more.

Users can now transfer their music playlists easily across their Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube (and more) platforms for free.

New Delhi: For most users, switching from one music platform to another seems like a daunting task. And while music quality and discounted offers are a few of the favourable qualities as to why users would want to shift over to another platform, there’s just one thing holding them back, and that is their perfect curated playlist. For all those wondering if they would have to abandon their perfect late-night playlist among others to shift to a new music platform, worry not; here is how you can transfer your playlist between any popular music streaming services without having to start all over again.

Transfer Music Playlists From Any App

Often, music platforms offer a free trial period for premium use of their services (say, 3 months or more) and discounted prices so as to get their new audience hooked on their platform, and users make use of this time over days, weeks and even years to create their playlist for their mood, occasion or favourites! And when the regular prices come up, well, one does feel stuck and wonders if he or she can shift over to another app or service. Here is how you can seamlessly transfer all your hard-earned playlists and start grooving on the music platform of your choice. Users can note that this works on most major streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, YouTube and many more.

How to Transfer Music Playlist For Free

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to transfer playlists across different music services.

Go to this website (https://soundiiz.com/)

Tap on Start For Free

Log in to Your Account

Go to the Menu> Transfer

Choose Source Account

Choose Your Destination Account

Start> Select Playlist

Based on playlist size the transfer will take time, all your Music will be transferred.

Added Paid Features

The music management platform, Soundiiz, also offers its users few extra features in its paid plans compared to the free version. The Premium plan, which costs $36 per year billed annually or $4.50 per month billed monthly, includes standard tools such as getting an overview of all music collections in one interface, deleting/unfollowing multiple playlists at a time, importing a playlist from various file formats, and deleting duplicate tracks in playlists. It also allows users to save their collection metadata on Soundiiz, convert playlists from one platform to another, and keep playlists synced between different services, among other features. The Creator plan, which is priced at $75 per year billed annually or $9.50 per month billed monthly, includes all the Premium features and additional advanced tools, such as more syncs and the ability to generate playlists, lists of albums, or artists with an AI-powered tool. Users can compare the offers on the pricing page and subscribe to the monthly billing or yearly billing.

The platform helps all music lovers to seamlessly transfer playlists across the apps, and that too for free.

