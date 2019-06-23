The push for more environment-friendly vehicles is growing, and the government is considering to slash GST rate for electric vehicles from the current 12 per cent to 5 per cent. It looks like Jammu and Kashmir is already set to go that way with only one problem standing in its way – charging points for the twenty electric buses that will ply in Srinagar city.

As per sources in the state-owned Road Transport Corporation, the state received the buses from Tata Motors two months back, however, due to the lack of charging points, they are yet to be put to use.

“The charging points too have been received from the manufacturer, but for their installation we need electric transformers, for which we have approached the Electricity Department,” sources said.

An electric bus can cover a distance of 150 kms after being charged once and does not emit fumes thus helping reduce air pollution.

Operation of electric buses was started in the state’s winter capital Jammu in May this year.

For transporting the first batch of these buses to Srinagar over a distance of around 300 kms, the suppliers had to install mobile charging points along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

