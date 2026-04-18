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Bad News for Starlink as India plans stuck again as major approval remains on hold, Raising questions over launch timeline

Bad News for Starlink as India plans stuck again as major approval remains on hold, Raising questions over launch timeline

Starlink’s India entry faces delays as its FDI proposal remains under review due to security concerns, raising uncertainty over the launch of satellite internet services in the country.

Starlink India

Elon Musk’s Starlink is facing another setback in India as reports suggest that its foreign direct investment (FDI) application has been put on hold by the government over national security concerns.

Briefly Explained: Starlink’s India FDI Proposal Held Up Yet Again

Government officials have reportedly put Starlink’s foreign direct investment (FDI) proposal on hold till certain demands are met. Sources familiar with the matter told The Economic Times that officials have been told to tread carefully when approving the proposal from SpaceX, the parent company of Starlink.

Concerns over data privacy, ownership, and control over the operations of the satellite internet firm have reportedly led government officials to go slow on approving its FDI proposal. Officials reportedly want to first check SpaceX’s funding partners and technical architecture before allowing them to operate in India.

The Current State of Starlink’s FDI Proposal in India

Starlink received GMPCS licence from the government and approval from India Space Association regulator IN-SPACE last year. However, approvals for its FDI proposal and spectrum needed to operate commercially have been pending.

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In order to start operating in India, Starlink still requires clearance from the government on its FDI proposal. Along with the approval of its FDI proposal, Starlink has yet to secure spectrum it needs to operate in India.

Why Indian Government Is Asking Questions

India has long demanded rigorous supervision of satellite services offered by foreign companies. Satellite broadband services were deemed necessary to monitor during sensitive situations like war and disaster management.

Indian officials reportedly found users operating Starlink services illegally in regions of Ladakh. Officials are still concerned about user data and want to ensure that they can track every user who opts for Starlink broadband services. Internet via satellites raises red flags because the internet connectivity doesn’t flow through traditional telecom operators. Instead satellite internet from companies like Starlink passes through various countries before coming to Indian users.

That is why officials want supervision over the tech giant’s operations in India.

Starlink India Vs Rest of the World

India is one of Starlink’s biggest targets globally. The company hopes to tap into India’s remote areas where fibre broadband internet connectivity is not readily available.

Other broadband internet service providers like OneWeb and JioSatellite have already received the government’s approval to roll out services in India. Musk has been hoping to launch Starlink commercial operations ever since the government approved operations last year.

Will Starlink launch soon?

Some high-level officials expect Starlink to begin meeting with govt officials soon over security concerns regarding operations and its foreign direct investment (FDI) proposal.

No official announcements have been made regarding when Musk’s satellite internet service will be launched in India. But once they get the FDI proposal and spectrum allocation approvals, we’ll probably see Starlink operating commercially in the country soon.

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