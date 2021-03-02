New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk-led super fast internet service Starlink is now available in India for pre-orders for $99, roughly about Rs 7,000. The Starlink internet will be available in India in 2022 through Musk’s SpaceX satellites that will be launched in orbit. The broadband company aims to provide cheaper web for millions in remote areas across the world. Also Read - Elon Musk Loses $15 Billion, World's Richest Title With One Tweet | Here's What Happened

"Starlink is available to a limited number of users per coverage area at this time. Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis," the Starlink website stated.

The company also noted that the pre-booking amount is refundable and users can check the availability of the internet service by typing the city and postal code on the Starlink website.

Starlink internet: How to book

Users have to visit the Starlink website to place their bookings for the high-speed internet. Here’s the DIRECT LINK.

Once users click on the ‘Order Now’ button, they will be redirected to the information page where they have to put in details like their first name, last name, phone number, and email address.

The website clearly notes that it will be collecting user data like identity, contact, profile data, and financial data such as card details for transactions. Starlink has stated that it takes measures to protect the personal information of users from “loss, misuse, unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, and destruction.”

Starlink internet service: When and where it will launch

Starlink is currently delivering initial beta service both domestically and internationally, and will continue expansion to near-global coverage of the populated world in 2021, says its official website.

“As we launch more satellites, install more ground stations and improve our networking software, data speed, latency and uptime will improve dramatically,” the website noted.

Last month, Elon Musk had said that the internet speed of its space-based Starlink service will double to 300Mbps this year from the present speeds between 50 to 150Mbps for the Starlink project. The company plans to deliver high-speed Internet through a network of about 12,000 satellites. It has already put over 1,000 of its Starlink satellites in orbit.

He said that the Starlink project will cover most of Earth by end of the year, all by next year, then “it’s about densifying coverage”.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US has awarded SpaceX $886 million as part of a programme to help bring high-speed broadband Internet to the country’s rural areas.