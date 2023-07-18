Home

Steve Jobs – The Brain Behind Apple Inc. | His Success Story That Promises To Inspire Many

Success Story Of Steve Jobs – The Mind behind Apple

New Delhi: Steve Jobs, the founder and former leader of Apple Inc., was one of the most successful entrepreneurs. His success story is legendary. Jobs went to college but decided to drop out because it was too expensive. Recalling his time there Steve Jobs in an interview had once said, “I didn’t have a dorm room, so I slept on the floor in friends’ rooms, I returned coke bottles for the 5¢ deposits to buy food with, and I would walk the 7 miles across town every Sunday night to get one good meal a week at the Hare Krishna temple.”

In 1976, Jobs co-founded Apple in his parent’s garage and was ousted in 1985. He later returned to rescue it from near bankruptcy in 1997, and by the time he died had built it into the world’s most valuable company. Job was a visionary man who always believed in hard work and dedication.

It was due to his sheer commitment towards building a world-class company, Jobs established a company that is today rated as one of the biggest brands in the technology market.

Many would not know that Jobs wasn’t always successful in business, especially early on.

In 1985, he was replaced as chief executive at Apple after disagreements with the board. During this time away from Apple, Jobs founded NeXT computer and acquired Pixar Animation Studios.

It wasn’t until almost 10 years later that Jobs came back to Apple as interim CEO, helping to turn the company around into the lucrative business we see today. In the process, Jobs helped to transform seven industries: personal computing, animated movies, music, phones, tablet computing, retail stores, and digital publishing.

He thus belongs in the number of America’s great innovators, along with Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, and Walt Disney. None of these men was a saint, but long after their personalities are forgotten, history will remember how they applied imagination to technology and business.

Apple under his leadership raised the curtain with multiple groundbreaking products such as iPod music players and iPhone smartphones which changed the entire game on how people interacted with technology on a daily basis, making him an integral part of humanity’s foray into the technology age.

