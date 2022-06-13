Strawberry Moon 2022: Full moon will shine bright on June 14, 2022, offering a treat for all sky watchers as the world is set to witness June’s full moon, known as Strawberry Moon. Supermoons are annual occurrences happening in sets of three or four. It is also a great opportunity for skywatchers and photographers to observe Earth’s celestial companions. The June 2022 full moon is the second of the year’s four consecutive supermoons, with the full moon falling on or near perigee, the moon’s closest proximity towards the Earth in its usual cycle.Also Read - Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse 2022 Returns! When and Where to See, Here's All About This Special Chandra Grahan

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the June full moon will appear opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 7:52 am EDT (5:22 pm IST) on June 14. Also Read - Watch The Skies as 'Worm Moon' Reaches Peak Tonight. Here's What It Means

“This will be late Monday night for the International Date Line West time zone, Tuesday for many of the time zones on Earth, and Wednesday morning from the Chatham Standard Time zone eastward to the International Date Line. The Moon will appear full for about three days centered on this time, from Sunday evening through Wednesday morning,” NASA said. Also Read - Bollywood News Today, April 8: Vicky Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza And Other Celebs Enjoy The View of Pink Supermoon

Strawberry supermoon

Astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 coined the term “supermoon”. However, the full moon was called the “Strawberry Moon” by some Native American tribes because it signalled a time for gathering ripening strawberries and other fruits. For Americans, the Strawberry Moon marks the last full Moon of spring or the first Full Moon of summer.

Strawberry Supermoon: How to Watch

Tomorrow, June 14, the Virtual Telescope Project in Italy will host a free live broadcast of the Strawberry Supermoon. It will begin airing at 3:15 p.m. EDT. When the full moon rises above Rome, the live telecast will begin.