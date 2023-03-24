Home

The three smartphone makers announced the pact on their Weibo accounts, saying their users be able to move system and app data "seamlessly to a new handset belonging to any of these brands."

New Delhi: Transferring data between different brands of Android phones can be a hassle, but China’s top three domestic smartphone companies – Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo have taken steps to make it a more seamless experience. The three smartphone makers announced the pact on their Weibo accounts, saying their users be able to move system and app data “seamlessly to a new handset belonging to any of these brands.”

The latest move by the three Chinese Android phone makers shows their efforts to boost sales by enhancing consumers’ willingness to upgrade to new devices, while fending off the advance of Apple, Zhang Yi, founder and chief analyst at Guangzhou-based tech consultancy iiMedia said South China Morning Post.

As Google Drive service is unavailable on handsets sold in the mainland Chinese market and most users in China rely on third-party data transfer apps, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi in 2019 had set up a wireless transfer protocol that mirrors Apple’s AirDrop function.

However, Apple iPhone users can directly move data to a new iOS device via the iCloud service or a Bluetooth and Wi-fi connection.

“The new partnership between Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo, which jointly control nearly half of China’s smartphone market, comes after the country last year saw its steepest fall in smartphone sales in a decade,” the report mentioned.

The Chinese New Year season also started earlier than usual this year, helping the weekly sales walk out of the trough at the beginning of 2023, reports Counterpoint Research.

Apple remained China’s biggest original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in January in terms of sales share and its sales increased about 6 per cent YoY.

The smartphone market in China has contracted after 2017 in terms of YoY sales growth. Q4 2022 recorded a 15 per cent YoY decline, hitting major OEMs’ confidence and further darkening market prospects.

While this feature is currently limited to China, it could be beneficial for users globally. Especially if the apps do not use Google Drive. This new function could make it easier for users to switch between different brands of Android phones. Without losing their data.

