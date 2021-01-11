New Delhi: Instant messaging application WhatsApp is changing its privacy policy and users have to ‘agree and accept’ if they plan to continue using the platform post-February 8. Also Read - WhatsApp Group Chat Links Seen Again On Google Search

The in-app notification did not elicit much details but clicking on the links clearly mentioned the key changes in how WhatsApp will collect and process users' information going forward, and the partnership with Facebook, its parent company, as part of a larger unification drive between the family of apps.

Earlier last week, over 400 million Indian WhatsApp users received an in-app notification, asking them to either accept the changes in its Terms of Service and privacy policy by February 8 or their accounts will be deleted.

Here India.com gas listed the top five alternatives of Whatsapp that people can use.

Telegram: The cloud-based messaging app offers end-to-end encryption for both messages and voice calls. Users can send up to 1.5GB of files and add up to 2 lakh users in a group. It is compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, Windows NT, macOS and Linux based operating systems.

Signal: It is available on Android and iOS. Unlike WhatsApp, the Signal Private Messenger app is also available on the iPad, and users can also download and install the Signal app on Windows, Linux and Mac, like WhatsApp.

Use Signal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also advised people to “Use Signal”. After his suggestion, Signal beat WhatsApp to become the top free app on App Store in India, Germany, France, Austria, Finland, Hong Kong, and Switzerland.

Viber: With Viber users will have access to unlimited calls, endless texting and high-quality video chat.

Threema: The messaging app from Switzerland provides end-to-end encryption for all messages. Threema uses the trusted open source NaCl cryptography library for encryption.

Element: Element also gives end-to-end encryption for text, voice, videos Messages. It works with Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, and major browsers.