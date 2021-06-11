Indian electronics company Syska Group has launched its smartwatch Syska SW200, noticing the immense potential in the wearable market in India. With an aim to meet the growing demand for fitness accessories in the country, Syska entered the fast-growing smartwatch segment last year when it launched its first smartwatch Syska SW100 in India. Now the company has launched its second smartwatch in the country with a name Syska Bolt SW200 in India. There are several health trackers provided in this newly launched smartwatch. The price of this smartwatch is Rs 5,499 and its sale has started on Flipkart. The company has exclusively partnered with Flipkart for Bolt SW200 smartwatch. Also Read - Prachi Desai on Casting Couch Experience, Says 'Direct Propositions Were Made To Get Cast in Big Film'

Syska Bolt SW200 Smartwatch Price in India

The Syska Bolt SW200 Smartwatch is priced at Rs 5499 in India but it will be available for users in a discounted price of 2499 via Flipkart. Its sale will start in India from June 11. This smartwatch will be available in Black, Blue and Green colors. It will be sold on the e-commerce site Flipkart.

Not only 54% discount, but the e-commerce website Flipkart is also offering the 5% cashback to Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Crad users. Other offers include Flat Rs 75 discount on UPI transaction above ₹10,000 in a single cart value and Flat Rs 75 discount on RuPay transaction above Rs 7,500. Flipkart is offering the Syska Bolt SW200 with a no-cost EMI option as well.

Syska Bolt SW200 Smartwatch Specifications

The Syska Bolt SW200 comes with a circular smartwatch design with a round dial whose metal is made up of alloy. It has a 1.28-inch IPS LCD touch screen along with a resolution of 240 by 240 pixels. Talking about the sensor, it comes with accelerometer and PPG heart rate monitor. Keeping this ongoing pandemic in mind, Syska has added an innovative feature in the form of Hand Sanitization Reminder, which reminds you to sanitize your hand at regular time intervals and alerts you if you touch any unknown surface.

This smartwatch supports more than 100 watch faces which can be accessed from the company’s mobile app. The Syska Bolt SW200 comes with a SpO2 monitor to measure the blood oxygen level as well. The Bolt SW200 uses a Li-Ion battery that helps it last up to 10 days on a single charge. The smartwatch measures 46x45x10mm and weighs 55 grams. Syska Bolt SW200 is also IP68 certified for water resistance.