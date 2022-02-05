New Delhi: To help young people better manage their Instagram experience, the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform on Friday launched the ‘Take a Break’ in all countries, including India. ‘Take a Break’ is a feature that will show up for people, as they have been scrolling for a certain amount of time.Also Read - PAK vs AUS 2022: Cricket Australia Confirm Historic Pakistan Tour Since 1998, PCB Release Fresh Itinerary For Tour

"The wellbeing of young people is important to us, and we are focused on ensuring that the time spent on Instagram is intentional and people feel good about it," Natasha Jog, Public Policy Manager, Instagram, Facebook India, said in a statement. "With this context, we have launched 'Take a Break', to meaningfully improve the experience on Instagram for young people, parents and guardians," she added.

"We aim to continue our work to create a safe and supportive environment on Instagram, so young people can use it to explore their interests, and find community," Jog said.

Here’s all you need to know about this new feature of Instagram: