New Delhi: The Tata Group is planning to hire 45,000 employees in its electronic factory in Hosur that makes iPhone components. According to the reports, the move is being taken to win more business from Apple Inc. It is important to note that the Hosur plant will hire as many as 45,000 women in the next 18-24 months as it sets up a new production line, as mentioned in a report in Bloomberg.

Currently, the factory employs 10,000 workers, most of whom are women. Tata and Apple are yet to announce their hiring plans at Hosur.

Here are some of the key details:

The plant is spread over more than 500 acres.

A plant owned by the Tata group in Tamil Nadu deals in the iPhone components sector.

According to the Bloomberg report, the women workers at the Hosur plant get gross salaries of over Rs 16,000, which is 40 per cent more than the industry standard

The workers will also receive food and lodging within the campus.

Tata plans to provide training and education to the workers .

Tata Group is also in talks with Wistron to establish an electronics manufacturing joint venture to assemble iPhones in India.

Amid China's tension with the United States and stern Covid lockdown, Foxconn, along with fellow Taiwanese contract makers Wistron Corp. and Pegatron Corp., have raised iPhone production in India as part of a strategy to diversify beyond the country. The company is eyeing to spread its production away from China and deepen its supply chain in India.