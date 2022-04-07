Tata Neu App Launched: It was a big day for the users as Tata Group officially launched its much-anticipated super app Tata Neu to take on Amazon and Jio Platforms amid growth in the consumer digital economy space in the country.Also Read - Flipkart Raises Internal Valuation Target to $60-70 Billion, May Hit Bourses In 2023

"The Tata Group is focussed on transforming businesses for the digital world, and in the consumer context, bringing them together into a unified platform that offers an omnichannel experience. Our aim is to make the lives of Indian consumer simpler and easier, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran was quoted as saying by Money Control at the launch event.

Tata Neu app is said to be a super app that will take care of all shopping needs from Tata Group companies. Starting from flight tickets and groceries from BigBasket, medicines from Tata 1mg or coffee from Starbucks, the new Tata Neu will take care of your needs.

However, on the launch day, many new users faced OTP problems and login issues and some of them took to Twitter to highlight the same. While the app worked fine for some users, however, the shopping app stopped working for others.

Notably, this app asks for the user’s mobile number and registers them after OTP verification. Users cannot access the app without providing a valid phone number. The problem started as some users did not receive OTP and for some others, the app stopped after the correct OTP was entered.

Here’s what users said about Tata Neu App:

@tata_neu first day and experience is not good..! Not able to login only #TataNeu pic.twitter.com/iAaTj2XdeJ — Nik Chaudhary (@thenikchaudhary) April 7, 2022

The #TataNeu app is such a mess

1. 1mg doesn't load at all

2. Each page on big basket takes 10 seconds to load

3. Random errors everywhere They took years to build this?? pic.twitter.com/ARHvb3GuuC — Austin Fernandes 🏳️‍🌈 (@quickbug) April 7, 2022

“I was so excited for the @tata_neu. Now you have finally launched it. But my excitement kept alive as the app #TataNeu is still unavailable to open. Everytime it shows errors.I hope you are working on it.Please fix it soon,” tweeted a user.

“@tata_neu first day and experience is not good..! Not able to login only #TataNeu,” tweeted another user. Most of the complains by the users were related to OTP issues.

Launched by Tata Digital Limited, the Tata Neu app has already got over 5 lakh downloads on Android. The Tata Neu app was first launched in October 2021 for a limited users, mostly Tata employees.