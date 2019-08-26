New Delhi: In what is surely good news for its users, Tata Sky recently made some changes in its services under which they will get to see more channels as well as get complimentary services in the initial Network Fee Capacity (NCF) slab of Rs 153.

The development comes after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently introduced a new framework under which users now have to choose a channel pack to continue watching TV.

What are the changes?

Thanks to the changes, viewers will now get to see 200 channels free. When the new rules kicked in, the operator started offering about 150 channels free.

The 200 channels include 166 free-to-air (FTA) channels, 29 Doordarshan (DD) channels. Besides these, five service channels, too, have been added; these include Tata Sky Darshan, where users can watch live telecast from temples. Live feeds are also available from Shirdi, SiddhiVinayak, Jyotirlinga Shrine, Iskcon Temple, Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar etc. Also part of this pack are Tata Sky Kids Cinema, Tata Sky Bhojpuri Sanima, Tata Sky Show Bizz and Tata Sky Family Health.

All the channels are of standard-definition television (SD) resolution.

What is the NCF?

The Network Capacity Fee is the minimum amount that subscribers need to pay to continue watching TV. It is fixed at Rs 153, irrespective of the operator.

What changes did TRAI make to its framework?

Last December, TRAI introduced a new tariff structure allowing consumers to select, watch and pay for channels of their choice. The structure further required TV broadcasters to disclose the maximum retail price (MRP) of individual channels as well as that of bouquets.

Tata Sky

Formed in 2006, Tata Sky is an Indian direct broadcast satellite television provider in India. It is a joint venture between the Tata Group, The Walt Disney Company with Temasek Holdings as a minor partner.

It currently offers a total of 601 channels, 495 SD channels and 99 HD channels and services, along with other many active services.