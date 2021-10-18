New Delhi: India’s top tech giants — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and HCL Technologies — recently unveiled their plans for employees returning to offices as Covid-19 cases continue to decline in the country, according to a livemint report. IT major TCS revealed its plans to bring employees back to office desks with 70% of its staff fully vaccinated and over 95% getting at least one shot. We plan to gradually bring back our workforce back in office by the end of this year, said Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer of TCS was quoted as saying.Also Read - Over 2 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed: As New I-T Portal ‘Stabilises’, Department Urges Taxpayers to File ITRs at The Earliest

Infosys working to adopt hybrid work model

Infosys, while announcing the quarterly earnings, said that it is engaging to adopt hybrid work model as more of its employees have been vaccinated against Covid-19. "With over 86% of Infoscions in India having received at least one dose of 'vaccination', we are now preparing to embrace the hybrid work model. We have equipped employees with the resources they need to be productive, cyber secure, stay connected, and maintain a work-life balance. Our talent strategy also factors in expanded hiring pools that include new communities and work locations," said Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer of Infosys.

A hybrid working model offers a flexible location arrangement to employees as per their fit. The approach has gained popularity amid the work from home environment due to the Coronavirus-induced pandemic.

Wipro calls employees to office twice a week

Bengaluru-based IT firm Wipro allowed its employees in the leadership roles to return to the office from early September. It had said that employees will come to the office two days a week. "After 18 long months, our leaders @Wipro are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (twice a week). All fully vaccinated, all ready to go – safely and socially distanced! We will watch this closely," Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji had announced in a tweet on September 12.

HCL encouraging people to come to office once a week

IT services provider HCL Technologies has already started encouraging senior managers to come to office at least twice a week and depending on the requirement, each vertical is encouraging people to come to office once a week, the mint report added. “We do expect momentum to increase by the end of this calendar year. This is the policy that we have at this point of time,” HCL chief human resource officer (CHRO) Apparao VV said.